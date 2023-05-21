Whitaker to Newsmax: 'Not Convinced' FBI Will Change Soon

Former acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker, after the recent revelations about the FBI and the nation's intelligence community, said Sunday on Newsmax that he's "not convinced" that there will be changes to make matters better any time soon.

"I'm not convinced, no matter what the FBI says, that the intelligence community and federal law enforcement community are prepared or are ready to address the real fundamental issue, which is that bad people in the wrong places could do this again," Whitaker, who served in former President Donald Trump's administration, said on Newsmax's "Wake Up America."

Special counsel John Durham's report, which revealed that the FBI pushed for an investigation into Trump's 2016 campaign and suspicions of Russian collusion, was based on evidence "manufactured" by Democrat nominee Hillary Clinton's campaign, said Whitaker, adding that more political weaponization of the government's intelligence community continued.

He noted that in the 2020 election there were the "51 spies who lied" while writing a letter blaming the contents of the Hunter Biden laptop on Russian disinformation, and said he's concerned that now that the 2024 campaign is underway, more could happen.

Meanwhile, Whitaker said he thinks there will be a struggle for some time to reform the FBI, as "half of America doesn't think there's a problem when you have Donald Trump targeted for investigation."

Special Counsel Robert Mueller's investigation, he added, "hamstrung" Trump's administration.

"Without the Mueller investigation, without the Russian collusion hoax, we could have accomplished so much more," said Whitaker. "It's not to say that we didn't get a lot done but the real problem is that it was dominating every day. It dominated the news."

He added that he thinks Democrats were "addicted" to the Russia scandal, "and to have it go away and have it be concluded that there was no there, there, I think disappoints them tremendously. And so they're trying to assuage their own sadness for this going away."

Whitaker also commented on the House Judiciary subcommittee's hearing on the weaponization of government, during which three suspended FBI agents told of the retribution they faced when they came forward with concerns about the agency's activities.

"Each one of those whistleblowers that testified told us one part of a story of a broader story, and that is the FBI has lost its way in many regards," said Whitaker. "It emanates from the leadership in Washington, D.C., and until we reform that, until we have a revival of the FBI, and we have the right people in the right places, I think, unfortunately, we're going to hear it continue to hear these stories."

It's also a "shame" that Democrats are "waving this off as some conservative conspiracy theory," because "at the end of the day, you know the FBI needs to be fixed, and I think Congress is the only one that's going to be able to do it," he said.

