Amb. Whitaker to Newsmax: Trump's 'Bold Diplomacy' Needed for Russia, Ukraine

President Donald Trump has brought Russia and Ukraine closer to a ceasefire and peace than anyone has in the three years since they've been at war, and he is the "perfect person" to bring the two nations together, U.S. Ambassador to NATO Matthew Whitaker said on Newsmax, Sunday.

Trump said he will speak with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Monday, and Whitaker said on Newsmax's "Sunday Report" that the move is "bold diplomacy."

"Is it happening as quickly or as suddenly as we all had hoped and has President Trump has been pushing it? Absolutely not," Whitaker said. "But, you know, we had a meeting in Istanbul, Turkey, last Thursday, and an agreement on prisoner exchange was agreed to. And again, we'll just kind of keep taking the victories."

Trump, though, has brought both sides together, which nobody else has done, said Whitaker.

"He has also made sure that the United States is not involved in some other intractable foreign conflict that takes our resources and our time and attention, so I think [he] is the perfect person to bring this to peace," he added. "And, I hope that especially at this moment, both sides decide that the killing needs to end, that 5,000 people dying every single week is unsustainable, and that the modern world needs peace and especially here in Europe, we need peace."

Meanwhile, Putin has a choice about whether Russia will be a first-world country, said Whitaker.

"President Putin desperately wants to be a world actor, and the only way he's going to do that is if he agrees to a peace deal and a ceasefire that endures in Ukraine," said Whitaker. "I can't wait to see what happens from this call. He says that this is one of his top priorities on the campaign, that he was going to try and end this war and he's bringing together both sides."

Trump also said this past week that he is close to reaching a nuclear deal with Iran, and Whitaker agreed that Iran can never have a nuclear bomb.

"Whether it's peace between India and Pakistan, whether it's this deal with Iran that we're very close to or whether it's Ukraine or Russia, I mean, Donald Trump is changing the game as only he can, and it's to the benefit of the American people," said Whitaker.

Meanwhile, Whitaker also commented on House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer's promise to open an investigation into concerns about the use of an autopen to sign documents during former President Joe Biden's administration.

"I think a congressional investigation is very appropriate to make sure that we know who was making the decisions, whether that's to sign documents using an autopen or whether that was to set the broad foreign policy of the American government," he said. "I mean, I think these are all serious issues that are raised, and I think a congressional investigation led by Congressman Comer is appropriate at this time."

