Four European Leaders Aim to Speak with Trump before His Call with Putin, Merz Says

Sunday, 18 May 2025 08:06 AM EDT

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said on Sunday that he, along with the leaders of Britain, France and Poland, aimed to speak with Donald Trump ahead of the U.S. president's planned call with Russia's Vladimir Putin on Monday.

Merz said he had discussed the issue with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio while the two men were attending the inaugural mass of Pope Leo XIV in the Vatican. Merz said he also spoke at length at the Vatican with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

"I spoke with Marco Rubio, including about the call tomorrow. We agreed that we will speak again with the four state leaders and the U.S. president in preparation of this conversation (with Putin)," Merz told reporters.

