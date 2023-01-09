Former AG Whitaker to Newsmax: No Comparisons of Brazil, Jan. 6

Former acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker rejected on Newsmax Monday the comparisons being made between supporters of former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro storming state institutions in Brasilia and the Jan. 6 assault on the U.S. Capitol two years ago.

Whitaker told Newsmax's "John Bachman Now" that the left wants to continue to make the comparison.

But he said those who make this specific link with Jan. 6 "have not studied history because popular uprisings have been throughout human history ever since we have organized ourselves in governments."

He insisted that it "behooves everyone on all sides of these debates to create a place where the populace can have confidence in their elections."

Whitaker said this is so, because both in Brazil and in the United States "there is a large segment of the populace that doesn't trust the election outcome, either because of election security issues or because they feel like their voice isn't being heard."

With Republicans now back in control of the House, the main priority must be the need for a discussion of "returning justice to be blind" and that to do so there must be an investigation of the FBI, together with the intelligence community of their politicization of justice.

Whitaker insisted that the most important role of this new Congress must be "to get to a place where they can demand and insist, through funding and oversight, that our intel communities — and especially our law enforcement community — are completely blind as it relates to politics."

When asked if the results of GOP-led investigations into business deals by Hunter Biden can live up to expectations, Whitaker said that "what must be answered is what is taking so long to prosecute Hunter Biden," given the evidence that has so far been seen.

He also said it is crucial to find out "how much did Joe [Biden] know ... how much money did Joe get and is the president compromised in any way by foreign money and influence?"

Whitaker also said it is critical that Congress feel free to use its subpoena power, especially after the Democrats for the past two years under Speaker Nancy Pelosi made wide use of it by insisting it is an absolute power.

He also said that GOP Rep. Jim Jordan needs to make sure that the Department of Justice follows through if there are those who defy responding to a subpoena.

