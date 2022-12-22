Hunter Biden Hires Ex-Clinton Lawyer Ahead of GOP Probes

Hunter Biden recently added high-profile attorney Abbe Lowell to his legal team as the son of President Joe Biden prepares for a raft of Republican investigations, NBC News reported.

A partner at the law firm Winston and Strawn, Lowell is primarily tasked with handling Hunter's response to the imminent congressional probes next term, stemming from content found on his old laptop. He will also provide general strategic advice.

Lowell has represented a slate of notable figures in the past, including former President Bill Clinton, former President Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner, and Democratic Sen. Bob Menendez of New Jersey.

"Hunter Biden has retained Abbe Lowell to help advise him and be part of his legal team to address the challenges he is facing," Hunter's attorney Kevin Morris told the network.

The Washington, D.C.-based attorney "has represented numerous public officials and high-profile people in DOJ investigations and trials as well as congressional investigations," he added.

He will join Latham & Watkins' Chris Clark, who was tapped to represent the president's son in a tax-related investigation by the U.S. Attorney's Office District of Delaware, as a member of Hunter's steadily growing legal team.

The news breaks amid incoming House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer, the current top-ranked Republican on the panel, pledging to subpoena Hunter and other Biden family members next year.

"Evidence obtained by committee Republicans reveals Joe Biden lied to the American people about his involvement in his family's business schemes," the Kentucky congressman said about the current inquiry, which is set to ramp up in January.

"Biden family members sold access for profit around the world to the detriment of American interests," he continued. "If President Biden is compromised by deals with foreign adversaries and they are impacting his decision making, this is a threat to national security."