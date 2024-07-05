Matt Whitaker to Newsmax: Cabinet Should Consider 25th Amendment

Matthew Whitaker, a former acting attorney general, told Newsmax on Friday that members of Joe Biden's "Cabinet should seriously consider" the 25th Amendment as a tool to remove the president from office.

Whitaker said that Biden is showing the world that he can't do the 24/7 job of the president.

"And giving a 10-minute speech like he just did today that he rushed through and kind of stumbled and slurred is just not proof to our enemies and those that want to do us harm that he's up to the challenge. I think the Cabinet should seriously consider — it's the purpose of the 25th amendment is for this exact situation," he said during an appearance on "The Chris Salcedo Show."

Whitaker, who also serves as senior fellow at the Cornerstone Institute, said Biden's own Cabinet members have seen his decline for a while and have done nothing about it.

"This is the same Cabinet that has seen this every day happening. This is the same White House staff that has seen this happening every single day. And [Vice President] Kamala Harris is exhibit A for the ones that have enabled this kind of a leader that is not up to the job," he added.

