Matt Taibbi to Newsmax: Gov't Injunction Over Twitter Files 'Huge Win'

Journalist Matt Taibbi said a temporary injunction against the Biden administration for allegedly colluding with Twitter before Elon Musk's takeover was a "huge win."

Appearing Thursday on Newsmax's "Rob Schmitt Tonight," Taibbi, one of the journalists who helped break leaked correspondence between Twitter executives and government officials, characterized the ruling as "validation."

"I think it's a huge win for the American people," Taibbi explained. "I was getting to the point where I was feeling a lot of despair about the likely impossibility of getting any movement on this issue.

"But this one judge with this sweeping injunction to stop this behavior has really thrown a monkey wrench in a system that we thought was becoming impregnable," he continued. "It's going to force ... a big national discussion about what actually was going on."

The judge, Terry Doughty of the federal District Court for the Western District of Louisiana, ruled Tuesday that several agencies could not work with social media companies on "protected speech."

His decision ruled in favor of a group of Republican state prosecutors led by Sen. Eric Schmitt, who was attorney general of Missouri when the suit was filed, and Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry.

"Judges have consistently ruled that the bar for government intervention in speech is incredibly high," Taibbi stated. "I mean, the Brandenburg v. Ohio case says incitement to imminent lawless action is the standard. And yet, these people did it all over the place over trifles."

Taibbi was joined by journalists Bari Weiss, Lee Fang, Michael Shellenberger, David Zweig, and Alex Berenson in reporting on the information provided to them by Musk.

In addition to alleged collusion, the files shed new light on the platform's decision to ban former President Donald Trump following the Jan. 6, 2021, protest at the Capitol. The files also exposed the suppression of the Hunter Biden laptop story.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!