Matt Schlapp to Newsmax: Trump's Green Card Plan Savvy

American Conservative Union Chair Matt Schlapp told Newsmax on Friday that it takes a businessman like Donald Trump to solve the more intricate challenges that the country faces — keeping highly skilled workers in the country, for one.

Schlapp joined "Rob Schmitt Tonight" to react to the former president's plan to give a green card to foreign students who graduate from college in the U.S., even if they graduate from junior colleges. Schlapp touted the business experience Trump brings to these issues.

"Despite the reputation and malignment of the media, President Trump reads a ton, talks to a lot of people. So he always was trying to think through, OK, how do you actually solve the problem?" Schlapp said.

Trump on Thursday told the "All-In" podcast that earning a diploma should automatically come with a green card for foreign students, potential policy that would be a major boon for the tech industry.

"On the high-skilled front, it is insane that we, like, educate the world, but we make it impossible for them to then stay in this country and work here. And so we're exporting all that education, which, by the way ... people like all of us help pay for," Schlapp said.

"And the other insane thing is the low-skilled argument. You hear from all these Democrats, 'We need all these illegal immigrants because we need the labor pool,'" Schlapp said.

"But we have programs, the H-2B and H-1B [visas], these temporary worker programs for manual workers to work, you know, with swimming pools, golf courses, restaurants, you know, resorts, yadda yadda.

"That is a real government program to track them, to have them come legally," Schlapp added. "And guess what? After they're done working, they get the hell out of here again.

"There's real programs to solve these problems. And the problem for [President] Joe Biden is that ... he really can't articulate anything. I know the expectations are low for him in this debate, but I love it when Donald Trump just has the answers."

