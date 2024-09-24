Schlapp to Newsmax: Harris Campaign Crumbling on Economy, Border

Conservative Political Action Coalition Chair Matt Schlapp asserted on Newsmax that Vice President Kamala Harris' campaign struggles to address key issues, particularly the economy and border security, placing her on the defensive ahead of the 2024 elections.

On "The Chris Salcedo Show" on Tuesday, Schlapp said that Harris' campaign is faltering as she defends the administration's handling of the economy and border security.

"I love the fact that the Kamala Harris campaign is on defense," Schlapp stated. "Look at the top two issues that pop up in almost every poll, every time. It's about the fact that economically, you're not better off than you were four years ago."

Schlapp argued that Americans feel the strain of economic conditions and are concerned about the perceived lack of progress under the current administration compared to the Trump presidency before the COVID-19 pandemic. He also criticized Harris's approach to the border issue, suggesting it's not being addressed adequately.

"The left tries to make it; Kamala Harris tries to make everything about race. She tries to make what you order for lunch about race," Schlapp said. He contended that the problem with the border is not racial but rather about the impact on communities, particularly those along the border, which he claims are experiencing increased crime and hardship.

"When you ask her, you know, what do you say to voters who aren't better off than they were four years ago? She goes into this crazy fake biography about how basically she was semi-poor, even though I think both of her parents were quite successful," he remarked.

Schlapp argued that Harris' efforts to address the economy and the border are insufficient and claimed she has not offered viable solutions to either issue.

"If she doesn't solve the answer on the economy and the answer on the open border, she's toast. And guess what? She only has lies on both of those. And I think the American people are smart enough to smell it," he concluded.

