Matt Schlapp to Newsmax: Harris Not Authentic

Tuesday, 03 September 2024 01:48 PM EDT

CPAC Chair Matt Schlapp told Newsmax on Tuesday that Vice President Kamala Harris keeps borrowing former President Donald Trump's policy positions.

"This is actually a really bad look for her," Schlapp said on "Newsline." "When she takes these more moderate policy positions, she's infuriating the woke left. But you also have to ask, where's this woman's character? Where's this woman's soul?

"She is a big BLM supporter, but now she's against BLM and she now she's a big pro-cop candidate. She's for fracking, but yes, she's for the Green New Deal. How does AOC [Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y.] take that when she sees her nominee out there talking about the need for fracking?"

Schlapp said Harris now opposes taxes on tips, which she borrowed from Trump, and also said she wants to build Trump's border wall.

"Voters in the middle have to ask themselves, with all these really tough questions facing our country and facing the world, do you want … a flip-flopper?" Schlapp said. "Someone who doesn't know what she thinks or more cynically, will say anything, will say anything to get into that Oval Office, then that's not the kind of person we want there."

Harris continues to lose support with the more she talks, Schlapp said.

"She failed as vice president to communicate effectively," he said. "The more this woman talks, even with a couple of teleprompters, the more she's going to have faux pas. So let her keep talking. Donald Trump is remarkably consistent; he says what's on his mind. Nobody can be surprised about what Donald Trump thinks about the issues facing this country."

Tuesday, 03 September 2024 01:48 PM
