Matt Schlapp to Newsmax: Harris 'Illegally Paid for' Campaign Ad

American Conservative Union Chair Matt Schlapp alleged on Newsmax on Thursday that Vice President Kamala Harris is "illegally" spending money raised for President Joe Biden's reelection campaign on ads for her own presidential campaign.

Harris on Thursday released her first campaign ad, a video set to air on social media platforms titled "We Choose Freedom," narrated by the vice president, and set to the song "Freedom" by Beyoncé.

Schlapp claimed in an interview with "Newsline" that Harris "very corruptly was given this nomination" and hit out at her campaign ad, saying it was "illegally paid for" using money donated to the Biden-Harris campaign.

The Democratic National Convention rules committee on Wednesday passed a proposal allowing delegates to vote on potential presidential nominees to replace President Joe Biden, who abandoned his reelection bid last weekend.

But Harris is the only major Democrat to announce publicly that she's seeking the nomination, meaning she'll almost certainly be approved in a single round of virtual balloting beginning Aug. 1 — some 18 days before the party's convention opens in Chicago.

"They can say it's legal, but I'm telling you right now that ad she's running is being illegally paid for by money that people wrote for Joe Biden's candidacy, not her candidacy, and this will all be fought out in court."

He went on to accuse Democrats of not having to "follow any of the rules. They don't feel like there's going to be any recompense for doing things that are wrong and that are illegal."

Schlapp said that regarding "the open border and the victims of her failure as the czarina of the border for Joe Biden ... she doesn't feel like there will be any consequences for the fact that we have thousands of dead Americans because of her disgraceful policies, and we ought to show these people that there is a consequence when you want to wreck our cities."

He continued: "All of our major cities have been destroyed by their policies, and the southern border is bringing those same policies to every community in America ... there's no interior in America that's safe with an open border."

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.

