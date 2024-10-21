Matt Schlapp to Newsmax: Trump McDonald's Visit Shows Harris Not Ready

Matt Schlapp, the president of CPAC, said on Newsmax Monday that former President Donald Trump's visit to McDonald's shows he's a man of the people.

"He likes people," Schlapp told host Bianca de la Garza on "Newsline." "He doesn't have to just deal with fancy people in Manhattan. He likes all kinds of people, ordinary people. And he loves McDonald's. He eats the food all the time.

"He's got pedestrian food tastes. I couldn't stop watching him last night, Bianca, because he was enjoying the hell out of this moment.

"He was enjoying learning from that fry cook how to make the fries, talking to all the people coming in the window. They can cry me a river over the fact that the critics of this, this made Kamala look like she's just not ready for prime time."

In the wake of Harris skipping the annual Al Smith Memorial Dinner to raise money for Catholic charities, Schlapp said it shows she's disdainful toward people of faith.

"I think she's disdainful towards Catholics," Schlapp said. "I'm a Catholic. I was offended that she didn't show up at the dinner. She's the last person not to go there since Walter Mondale. She sent a stupid video."

Schlapp said she heard reports that Harris didn't attend because she didn't want to offend LGBTQ people.

"I thought that was a really disgusting sliming of Catholic voters, and they shouldn't forget it," Schlapp said.

