Matt Schlapp to Newsmax: Harris Is in 'Full Defense Mode'

By    |   Tuesday, 15 October 2024 02:20 PM EDT

Conservative Political Action Conference Chair Matt Schlapp told Newsmax on Tuesday that Vice President Kamala Harris' presidential campaign strategy shows she "is in full defense mode."

Harris is set to appear with radio host Charlamagne tha God later in the day and on Wednesday will be interviewed by Fox News' Bret Baier.

The vice president has also considered sitting down with podcast giant Joe Rogan.

Schlapp said Harris' interview blitz is evidence that her "hide-out strategy is not working" noting her dwindling support with the Black male voting demographic. "The American people don't like her and people who tend to vote Democrat, like RFK Jr., don't like her."

"I think she has a big communications and likability problem with these segments of the Democratic Coalition, which are literally disintegrating before our eyes. Everything she's doing is defense," he said during an appearance on "Newsline."

Schlapp added that the Democrats have managed to create this "great disconnect" between themselves and the American public.

"They [the American public] want to be able to afford groceries," he added. "They want inflation to be tamed. They don't want to send their young kids overseas in nebulous wars that they don't really understand.

"They just want America to focus on the problems inside our own borders. And to end that conversation, people who came here as immigrants are disgusted by the open border."

