Matt Schlapp to Newsmax: Trump Victim of Success After First 300 Days

Matt Schlapp, chair of the Conservative Political Action Conference, told Newsmax on Friday that President Donald Trump has been a "victim of his own success" after the first 300 days of his second term.

Schlapp told "Finnerty" that Trump's challenge heading into the 2026 midterm elections is not a lack of policy achievements but the sheer volume of them.

He noted that the administration's first 300 days produced so many actions, reversals and regulatory changes that voters might be struggling to keep track.

Schlapp, appearing as part of Newsmax's exclusive "Trump 300" special, said he carries "14 pages" of accomplishments from the administration's early months — a period marked by the passage of Trump's signature One Big Beautiful Bill Act, sweeping regulatory rollbacks and reversals of Biden-era executive actions.

"He's been a whirling dervish of success and activity," Schlapp said, adding that Trump "used that power so adroitly to get thousands and thousands of things done."

The problem, he argued, is that the pace and volume of policy changes can obscure their impact for ordinary voters.

With rising costs, healthcare prices and affordability still top concerns for millions of Americans, Schlapp said Republicans must organize and communicate Trump's actions in a way that connects with middle-class families who powered his 2024 victory.

"What does it cost to live in America? Is it affordable? Can middle-class people, his voters, MAGA America — can they survive?" he said.

Schlapp urged the White House and Republican lawmakers to "take a breath," break Trump's legislative and regulatory achievements into digestible pieces, and "pull them out one at a time."

He said GOP officials should travel to communities affected by specific provisions of Trump's agenda and clearly explain "why that and the regulations that they're promulgating after that are making something better for these everyday people."

The next 300 days, he said, must focus on reminding voters that "America has got its groove back," fighting government waste, and demonstrating that Trump's policies have made the cost of living more manageable.

"People are — it's hard for them to track it all," Schlapp said.

