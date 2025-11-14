Trump Drops Tariffs on Beef, Coffee, Tropical Fruit

President Donald Trump signed an executive order Friday to get rid of tariffs on a broad swath of commodities, including beef, coffee and tropical fruits.

It's part of a response to pressure from consumers who complain prices are too high.

The move comes after voters in off-year elections earlier this month cited economic concerns as their top issue, resulting in big wins for Democrats in races in Virginia and New Jersey.

The president signed the executive order after announcing that the U.S. had reached framework agreements with Ecuador, Guatemala, El Salvador and Argentina designed to ease import levies on agricultural products produced in those countries.

Trump suggested earlier this week that he’d be lowering tariffs on coffee to help increase its importation.

Trump and his administration have been long insisted that tariffs don’t increase consumer prices. Some of the products covered in the new executive order aren’t produced in the United States.

But record-high beef prices have been a particular concern, and Trump has said he intended to take action to try to lower them. Trump’s tariffs on Brazil, a major beef exporter, have been a factor.