Newsmax to Air Special 'Trump 300' Friday at 8 p.m. ET

Newsmax will air the exclusive special "Trump 300" Friday night at 8 p.m. ET, hosted by Rob Finnerty, offering viewers a sweeping look inside President Donald Trump's first 300 days of his second term.

The one-hour event will feature top officials from the Trump administration revealing how the president has reshaped America with historic speed and resolve.

Finnerty will speak to the biggest names of the Trump administration, including Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Lee Zeldin, Medicare's Dr. Mehmet Oz, and border czar Tom Homan.

The special takes viewers behind the scenes of the decisions, policies, and operations that have transformed the country since Trump was sworn in as the 47th president of the United States.

Insiders will detail how the administration secured the border, restored public safety, unleashed energy dominance, and revived American prosperity.

Guests will also break down how the Department of Homeland Security and Immigration and Customs Enforcement have targeted and arrested the "worst of the worst" illegal aliens, removing violent criminals, traffickers, and gang members from communities across the nation.

They explain how Trump's border actions reversed the Biden-era surge, delivering the strictest enforcement in U.S. history.

The program will also explore how Trump's America First agenda has driven down inflation; strengthened the dollar; expanded U.S. energy production to record levels; and created a confident, growing economy.

Officials will describe the president's mission to restore American manufacturing, achieve peace through strength, and dismantle the weaponization of government.

"Trump 300" highlights the president's sweeping national security achievements, including a new Golden Dome missile defense strategy, record military investment, and breakthrough peace agreements across multiple global conflicts.

Viewers will see how Trump has reasserted American leadership abroad while keeping U.S. troops out of needless wars.

The special also covers Trump's sweeping actions to defend constitutional rights; protect Social Security and Medicare; end radical diversity, equity, and inclusion mandates; and return education authority to the states.

Officials detail how the administration restored order in cities, cracked down on migrant crime, strengthened election integrity, and made campuses safe again.

From tariffs that reset global trade to energy policies that revived U.S. dominance, "Trump 300" lays out the results of the president's bold agenda.

Watch "Trump 300" Friday at 8 p.m. ET, only on Newsmax.

