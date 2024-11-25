Matt Schlapp to Newsmax: GOP Congress Must Follow Through With Govt Cuts

Although cutting as much government as possible is on the agenda of the incoming Trump Administration, CPAC Chairman Matt Schlapp told Newsmax on Monday that such moves must go through Congress and that Republicans in the past have not followed through in this notion of actually reducing spending.

Schlapp told "Newsline" that "I'm all for cutting all the government we possibly can cut, but this has to go through Congress," specifying that the public must be reminded that "Republicans in Congress fail at this notion of cutting spending."

Schlapp emphasized that "let's see if these Republicans are serious this time" about actually going through with this in practice.

Schlapp also pointed out that the diverse cabinet that President-elect Donald Trump has chosen is a reminder to those in the MAGA movement that the new and different way this administration is trying includes being open to those with various views on a number of issues.

"You have this coalition of Democrats and former Democrats who want to be a part of MAGA ... this great coalition we are building," Schlapp said, who added that "people like me, I am a strong conservative, we have to be open to the idea that if we want to capture the hearts and minds of the American people, we have to try a new and different way."

The CPAC chairman stressed that "part of that way is also a lot of union support [and other types of] people with a diverse view on a multitude of questions but feel like America is worth fighting for."

Schlapp also talked about Matt Gaetz and his decision to withdraw from consideration to be the attorney general.

Schlapp said that Gaetz is "one of the most talented politicians that I have ever seen. ... he's going to have a big future in the Republican Party and the conservative movement, and the MAGA movement," adding that "he's not going anywhere."

