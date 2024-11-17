WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: doge | government efficiency | vivek ramaswamy | trump administration

Ramaswamy: DOGE Will 'Outright' Delete Federal Agencies

Sunday, 17 November 2024 03:24 PM EST

Having businessmen and outsiders like Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy at the helm of the new Department of Government Efficiency can remake U.S. governance, the latter said Sunday morning.

"We expect mass reductions," Ramaswamy said in a televised interview Sunday morning, Mediaite reported. "We expect certain agencies to be deleted outright.

"We expect mass reductions in force in areas of the federal government that are bloated. We expect massive cuts of all federal contractors and others who are overbilling the federal government.

"So, yes, we expect all of the above," he said.

Decades of bloat in government waste, fraud, and abuse had long been hoped to be rooted out by a political outsider President-elect Donald Trump's vow to "drain the swamp," and even political insiders, Ramaswamy said, but he and Musk have to carry out the mandate of the resounding Trump Electoral College and popular vote victories.

"Over the last 40 years — even conservatives — we've talked a big game for 40 years about cutting the federal government, about reducing the scope of the federal government," Ramaswamy said. "Politicians haven't been able to do it.

"And so Elon and I, we're not politicians. We're businessmen.

"We're coming at it from the outside. Sometimes, if you go inside, you become native to the system," he said.

Eric Mack

Eric Mack has been a writer and editor at Newsmax since 2016. He is a 1998 Syracuse University journalism graduate and a New York Press Association award-winning writer.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Sunday, 17 November 2024 03:24 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

