Rep. Rosendale: Biden Probes Drive Push to Get Trump

Rep. Matt Rosendale told Newsmax that new charges were leveled against former President Donald Trump every time the House's probe into President Joe Biden heated up.

Appearing Friday on "Greg Kelly Reports," the Montana Republican described the booking of Trump at the Fulton County Jail as a major distraction from the Biden family's shady foreign business deals.

"Every time Congress brings forward more information about Hunter Biden and the Biden crime family and the moneys that vice president-at-the-time Joe Biden had received from China or Kazakhstan or Ukraine or Russia, some way or another they bring more charges against President Trump," Rosendale said.

In addition, the congressman pointed out that the Georgia district attorney timed the indictment during the middle of Republican presidential primary season, when dozens of candidates are competing to unseat Trump as head of the party.

"Give the president, give his staff, give his cabinet a jury of their peers. And that way at least we have the perception of having equal justice under the law," Rosendale said.

Rosendale asked if Christian conservatives across the country now need to be worried about the Department of Justice and far-left district attorneys targeting them like they target Trump.

"I'm a Catholic, myself. I'm a conservative. ... Do I have to worry about [Federal Bureau of Investigation Director] Christopher Wray and [Attorney General] Merrick Garland following me around? Wiretapping me? Picking my family up and whisking them off as well?" he asked.

Trump was one of 19 co-defendants indicted by an Atlanta grand jury at the behest of Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis' office on Aug. 14. He was charged with a slate of crimes for allegedly trying to overturn the 2020 election.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!