Alina Habba to Newsmax: Mug Shot Was DA's 'Power Play'

"Thank you, Fani." Alina Habba, attorney and legal spokesman for Donald Trump, told Newsmax on Friday night that the insistence of Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis on a mug shot of the former president was a "power play that got reversed on her."

"They didn't need the mug shot," Habba said on "Eric Bolling The Balance." "It was, I guess to her, probably a trophy, but thank you because now the trophy actually became ours.

"She wanted to get it done. We obviously had told her that no other jurisdiction required it. He is the single most famous man on the planet. And you are asking for a mug shot, which is typically for a flight risk."

"So, it was, I think, a power play but realistically, the power play kind of got reversed on her," Habba told Bolling.

Trump's mug shot on X, the social media site formerly known as Twitter, has more than 200 million views in the 24 hours it's been up.

"There is nobody like President Trump. There just isn't," Habba said. "He's a media magnate, whether it's to talk badly about him or well about him. You can't really stop him. The man's a powerhouse and the more they try, it actually emboldens and strengthens his base.

"The American people aren't stupid. The mug shot was probably one of the best things that ever happened to him probably at this point, so thank you, Fani."

The hearings, court dates, and potential trials in four different cases could pose logistical problems for Trump and his campaign ahead of the 2024 election.

"First of all, he will figure it out. That is him," Habba said. "He's got an amazing campaign team that will figure it out. But that doesn't mean that it's fair. It's not fair.

"It's intentional. It's interference in an election. It is 100% taking away our right to choose and vet the next president of this country, and that's what they wanted.

"They know they can't beat him in the polls."

