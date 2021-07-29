Rep. Mary Miller to Newsmax: Mask Arrest Threat 'Massive Power Trip'

Congress' threat to arrest members who are not abiding by mask mandates is "outrageous" and "a massive power trip" for "complete hypocrites," according to Rep. Mary Miller, R-Ill., on Newsmax.

"This is outrageous and it makes you wonder what country we're living in," Miller told Thursday's "Spicer & Co." "It's becoming unrecognizable, and I'm afraid."

Miller told co-host Lyndsay Keith and guest host Seth Denson, sitting in for Sean Spicer, that various Democrats only give cursory attention to mask wearing, noting they often take off their masks or wear it below their nose.

"This is a massive power trip on their part, and I want to tell people that they're complete hypocrites," Miller added.

Miller also denounced Democrats for massive spending plans with the $1 trillion infrastructure bill that has proceeded to debate in the Senate and the complementary $3.5 trillion budget package to be brought forth by democratic socialist Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt.

"It's outrageous spending and what we're doing to our children's futures is hard to wrap our minds around," Miller said. "Also, it's a progressive wish list."

Miller admitted "we do need infrastructure," calling it "one of the main roles of government," but the spending for Green New Deal items is "just really a waste of money."

"I personally don't think it's going to pass in the House because certain Democrats and certain seats, they're not going to get reelected if they vote for this," Miller concluded.

