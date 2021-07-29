Rep. Cammack to Newsmax: Capitol Mask Arrest Order 'Tyrannical'

An order for Capitol Police officers to arrest congressional staff and visitors who are not wearing masks in the complex and to report members of Congress who are walking about unmasked is "what a tyrannical entity does," Rep. Kat Cammack told Newsmax Thursday.

"This agency, the Capitol Police, who does a phenomenal job in protecting members and staff and visitors, and I have the utmost respect for, they are being used to execute (Speaker) Nancy Pelosi's political agenda," the Florida Republican told Newsmax's "John Bachman Now."

"This is trash."

Cammack earlier Thursday revealed on Twitter that she'd gotten a copy of a memo issued to officers ordering them to take action against people who are in violation of Pelosi's mask order.

"I happened to run into a capitol police officer who knows me and trusts me and said, 'hey, you've got to see this," Cammack told show host John Bachman. "This was shared at our morning roll call...this is not just for entering the building."

She called the order "incredible" as well as "unprecedented."

Cammack also questioned House attending physician, Dr. Brian Monahan, the authority behind the renewed mask order.

The "mandate," Cammack said, was based on an unpublished report concerning a population of people in India that had received a vaccine not available in the United States.

"It came out in the news that that study failed peer review because the data was so shoddy," said Cammack.

She added that she's seen Pelosi and other Democrats walking around without wearing masks, even after the new fine warning.

Further, immigrants are coming across the border unmasked, argued Cammack, leaving Border Patrol agents to fight for their lives.

"This isn't a question about science," she said. "We know what the science is, and no one is saying that they're anti-vax. But what we are saying is that there is absolutely no room for the federal government to mandate someone to get a vaccine, and as with regard to these masks, we know that the science and the data on the masks is faulty. "