Sen. Roger Marshall: Jackson Would Be 'Most Radically Left Activist' Justice

Sen. Roger Marshall, R-Kan., told Newsmax on Wednesday that, if confirmed by the Senate, Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson would be the ''most radically left activist judge'' on the Supreme Court.

''She's soft on crime. She can't run from that,'' Marshall said on ''Spicer & Co.'' ''You can mark my word, this will be the most radically left activist judge on the Supreme Court when this is all said and done.''

The Senate is holding confirmation hearings on Jackson as President Joe Biden's replacement for liberal Justice Stephen Breyer, who is retiring at the end of the current court term.

Jackson's appointment fulfills Biden's 2020 campaign promise of nominating a Black woman to make the court better represent the country's diversity.

''President Biden sought a candidate with exceptional credentials, unimpeachable character, and unwavering dedication to the rule of law,'' the White House said in a press release Feb. 25 announcing the nomination.

''He also sought a nominee — much like Justice Breyer — who is wise, pragmatic, and has a deep understanding of the Constitution as an enduring charter of liberty. And the President sought an individual who is committed to equal justice under the law and who understands the profound impact that the Supreme Court's decisions have on the lives of the American people.''

At the hearings, which began Monday, Republican Sen. Josh Hawley of Illinois questioned Jackson on her sentencing record, especially relating to seemingly light jail sentences for people convicted of possessing child pornography.

The Washington Post reported that Hawley singled out the 2013 case of a 19-year-old recent high school graduate that had more than a dozen graphic videos on his computer. Jackson sentenced the offender to three months in jail, substantially less than the 24 months recommended by prosecutors and 97 to 121 months in prison in sentencing guidelines for those crimes.

''And then I impose a significant sentence and all of the additional restraints that are available in the law. These people are looking at 20, 30, 40 years of supervision. They can't use their computers in a normal way for decades,'' Jackson responded, according to the Post. ''I am imposing all of those constraints because I understand how significant, how damaging, how horrible this crime is.''

Marshall said she appeared to have been coached on her answers, and was an ''artful dodger,'' not giving straight answers in the hearings.

''What you cannot dodge is a record that she's soft on crime,'' Marshall said. ''This is the judge that wiped out [former President Donald] Trump's expedited removal of illegal aliens. This is the judge who worked so hard to get to Gitmo war prisoners out of Guantanamo Bay.''

