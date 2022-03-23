Rep. Steube to Newsmax: Biden SCOTUS Nominee a 'Political Appointee'

Rep. Greg Steube, R-Fla., told Newsmax on Wednesday that Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson — President Joe Biden's nominee to replace Justice Stephen Breyer — is not qualified to sit on the Supreme Court.

"Absolutely not," Steube replied to "The Chris Salcedo Show" on the question of whether Jackson is qualified.

"She's not a jurist," Steube said. "She's been put on that board because she believes in the progressive values of the left, and is going to propagate those values ... on the highest court in our land."

"She's not there to define terms," he added. "She's not there to do what a jurist is supposed to be doing and call balls and strikes. But she's a political appointee."

In the earlier segment of Steube's interview, the congressman mentioned how, when asked, Judge Brown Jackson could not define the term "woman" during her confirmation hearing.

According to a new poll conducted by Morning Consult/Politico, 47% of registered voters want the Senate to confirm Jackson to the Supreme Court.

On Monday, Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Fla., tweeted and posted a video saying that when then-Sen. Biden was siting in on Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas' confirmation hearing, Thomas compared the hearing to a "high-tech lynching."

"As the @JudiciaryDems begin their confirmation hearings for #KetanjiBrownJackson, I want to remind the media, Democrats, and the American people of the disgusting 'high-tech lynching' Clarence Thomas endured by@JoeBiden and Democrats during his confirmation hearing in 1991," Donalds wrote.