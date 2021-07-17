Sen. Marsha Blackburn to Newsmax: Singers for Marxism Would Be Owned by It

Nashville singer Taylor Swift's support for Marxist ideology is a bit ironic, according to Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., to Newsmax, who noted Swift would not be able to have her profitable career in a place like Cuba.

"I get up every day saying I'm going to fight for faith, family, freedom, hope and opportunity," Blackburn told "Saturday Report." "And when you look at our creative community, our entertainers, our innovators, that have a constitutional right, Article I, Section 8, Clause 8 to benefit from their creation, and I'm going to fight fiercely to protect that."

Swift has led get-out-the-vote campaigns against Blackburn, and offered a tearful plea for Tennesseans to vote against the conservative, but Blackburn told host Carl Higbie the country musician would be one of the first to lose her freedom of fame and fortune under Marxism and communism.

"Because we know under socialistic and communist regimes that your great creative minds – whether they're innovators, whether they're entertainers, they're athletes – they are not able personally benefit," Blackburn said, referring to locales like Cuba who are protesting for liberty and against the government.

"That is why so many of them leave and come to the United States to practice their craft."

Blackburn said it is not just Nashville entertainers who need to stand against Cuba's communist control.

"Joe Biden continued to capitulate to the far left," she said.

"The Biden administration needs to increase the sanctions on the bad actors that are there in Cuba," she concluded. "He needs to draw that line in the sand and say to the Cuban president, 'if you start to attack and fire upon your people then all options will be on the table."

