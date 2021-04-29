Sen. Blackburn to Newsmax TV: Tim Scott Speech More Meaningful Biden Address

Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., told Newsmax TV on Thursday that Sen. Tim Scott, R-N.C., “said more and more meaningful things in fifteen minutes than President [Joe] Biden did in one hour” of his address to a joint session of Congress on Wednesday.

“Tim said more and more meaningful things in fifteen minutes than President Biden did in one hour, and Tim's remarks were there to lift people up, to talk about the great faith, family, freedom, hope, opportunity concepts. Those founding principles, those first principles that we all hold so dear and how that made a difference in his life. He talked about the faith that his mother had exercised. He talked about the role modeling that his family showed to him. He talked about how they instilled in him the hope that days would be better. And indeed, he talked about our nation's days would be better and how he sought opportunities that were when there was an open door to him he took it. He was encouraged to walk through those open doors, and all of this happens because we live in a free country, as he said, you could go from cotton to congress in one generation because of the freedoms and the opportunities we have in this country.”

Blackburn also said that Democrats’ spending bills “should stand for the 60-vote margin, that filibuster should be there. Of course, we know that the Democrats are trying to eliminate the filibuster because they want to be able to push all of these these initiatives through, and they're all for the far left-wing of the Democratic Party, you socialist concepts. They are there to centralize power in Washington, D.C., to replace the nuclear family and to take away choice and options from families and from local governments and in its place put all of these dictates of the federal government.”

She added, “There are so many Tennesseans that I've had the opportunity to hear from after this speech, and I think they… noted that he had selective memory of different events and that at times he remembered things differently then the way they had seen those things play out. So, I think that to use the word crisis and not say there is a crisis at our southern border, that is the one most people just could not believe, because whether it is on TV or on social media, they are seeing these reports of what is actually happening out on the southern border. And they know this is a crisis center.”

The senator concluded that she and her colleagues would be willing to work with Democrats to create an infrastructure bill.

“Yes, indeed,” she said when asked. “Last year, the Senate had arrived at what we felt like was a solid infrastructure bill, and there was money for roads and bridges and highways and interstates and broadband, and it was a $350 billion package. Now… that is infrastructure, and of course, if you add power grids to that all the money, that they're putting anything that could remotely be connected to infrastructure, you're still at a little over a third of that $2 trillion package, but the Biden administration since they took office, proposing the $6 trillion spending part of it. They've already gotten across the finish line, and this spending is so out of control that people are just, they're astounded with this.”

