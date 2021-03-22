Sen. Blackburn: Cartels 'in Charge' of All South of the Border

Cartels are "basically in charge of everything south of the U.S. border and have become very sophisticated" in their operations while victimizing migrants heading north to the United States, Sen. Marsha Blackburn said Monday,

"Everybody is paying a price," the Tennessee Republican, who recently visited the border, told Fox Business' "Mornings With Maria. "If you are going through this cartel territory, and the cartels are basically in charge of everything south of U.S. Border, you are don't come through unless you have the identifiers, clothing, bracelet."

Migrants must agree either pay "$3,500 or $6,000" or work out their payment once they get to the United States, Blackburn added. In Arizona alone, she noted that "El Chapo's cartel" is running the border there, resulting in "50% of our nation's drugs that are being found on city streets" coming in the country in that location alone.

And as the cartels and migrants work their way nationwide, "Every town is a border town, and every state is a border state. The cost is not only to the federal government but to every local community" because of President Joe Biden's policies, the senator said.

She added that it is "astounding" to see the gaps at the border where construction of the wall has stopped.

"When I talked with the ranchers, what they are telling me is what they are finding on their ranches," said Blackburn about her trip to Arizona. She said people are reporting migrants drinking out of their home's hoses or finding children playing in their swimming pools.

"The invasion of private property is astounding," she said. "The cartels are vicious (and) running surveillance."

Blackburn also described detention centers where she wanted to cry when she learned that "every little girl that is 10 years of age and above has to have a pregnancy test when she comes in."

"I cannot imagine the loss of opportunity and hope and a better life for these children and for these women," said Blackburn. "It is indentured servitude they've got to work out."

The migrants are facing a humanitarian crisis as well, said Blackburn.

"They are being sold," she said. "It is human trafficking, sex trafficking," she said.

Her comments came before former President Donald Trump Monday, in a pair of interviews, accused the Biden administration's policies on the border of "destroying the country" and leading to death and tragedy.

"We're bringing the violence to our country because many of the people coming in are not non-violent people," Trump said in an interview with Fox News' Harris Faulkner. "They are violent people ... these countries don't send out their finest and in some cases, I'm sure you have wonderful, fine people, but you also have criminals, you have murderers, you have sex traffickers, you have a lot of very bad people coming into our country, and they are doing nothing about it."