Sen. Blackburn to Newsmax TV: Dems Have Gone from Wasting Millions to Trillions

Tennessee Sen. Marsha Blackburn denounced President Joe Biden’s proposals for more government spending, telling Newsmax TV on Wednesday the Democrats have graduated from wasting “millions and billions” to “trillions.”

The first-term Republican decried the amount of debt Biden is proposing to add to the federal budget for largely wealth redistributionist priorities, which he was to outline in a speech later in the evening to a joint session of Congress.

“You went from George Washington to George Bush and said, ‘How much debt did our nation have on the books?’” Blackburn asked rhetorically on “Stinchfield.” “The day George Bush left office, it was about $10.6 trillion. Well, Barack Obama and Joe Biden come along, and what do they do from ’08 to ‘16? They add, guess what? They double it. We’re up to $22 trillion when they leave office.

“Well Donald Trump is there for four years? We have COVID that hit. We end up with about $25-$26 trillion, and Joe Biden, already within 100 days…$6 trillion. $6 trillion. I mean, we used to get upset talking about millions and billions and now it’s trillions.”

Blackburn’s comments were largely restricted to Biden’s latest proposals, not addressing the $1.9 trillion the Democratic-led House and Senate passed in February in a so-called “COVID-19-relief” package, which Republican critics said was only 10% COVID-19-related.

The latest proposal is being characterized as “infrastructure,” which even some non-Republican critics have said at best stretch the definition of “infrastructure.”

“They're going to up your taxes to pay for this,” Blackburn said. “They're proposing that you have mandatory, government-run child care, pre-K for 3- and 4-year-olds. And they're going to put $80 billion into the IRS go get ‘tax cheats,’ which means small business owners.

“Taxes go up on everybody, whether it's individuals or whether it is the small businesses located in your town. Family farms, all that are struggling to stay afloat. It is going to be an enormous tax hike.”

