Marsha Blackburn to Newsmax: Coach Accused of Abuse Illegally in US

Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., told Newsmax on Thursday that she's calling for information about how a Tennessee coach accused of child sexual abuse remained in the country after allegedly illegally entering decades ago.

Blackburn said on "Wake Up America" that U.S. "Border Patrol has told us repeatedly they need a border wall where they can get it. They needed better technology where they cannot have a wall. And they need more officers and agents so that they can stop this … push of illegal immigrants into our country."

The senator also addressed a letter she wrote calling for information about a Tennessee soccer coach who was recently arrested on charges of child sexual abuse and had allegedly entered the country illegally more than 20 years ago.

Blackburn said that the coach, Camilo Hurtado Campos, "had been in the country for 20 years, he was in Franklin, Tennessee. He passed the background checks somehow, we don't know how, and he became a soccer coach and referee."

Blackburn added: "And in that position, he began to groom and then drug and rape young boys, and it is so concerning to us, and the reason that the Tennessee delegation joined me in this letter, is this individual had already had run-ins with law enforcement.

"There were charges that had been placed against him. But yet he had never been detained. He had never been deported. So what we would like to know is: what is in his file, did they know that he was there? Did they know that he was a criminal, illegal alien? And why did they choose not to deport him?"

Blackburn added that she had not heard from Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas in response to the letter.

