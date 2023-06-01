Sen. Blackburn to Newsmax: China Eyes 'Global Domination' by 2050

Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., told Newsmax on Thursday that China is intent on "global domination" and that President Joe Biden "should be calling them out."

"What we know is China is more aggressive [and] they are intent on global domination by the time we get to 2050," Blackburn said on Newsmax's "Wake Up America." "They are not only carrying out their military confrontations with us in the form of the South China Sea, the bullying of Taiwan, Philippines, the Pacific Island nations; they also are at war with us economically.

"They are looking for superiority there, and last year the U.S. trade imbalance with China was nearly a trillion dollars, so they're making more and exporting more to the U.S. than ever before.

"What we have seen is the way they're using these profits because they now, this year, are putting 7% of their GDP into building up the military. Compare that to where we as a nation are at 2.7%. So, China is very intent on this expansion."

Blackburn said China is continuing its practice of going into other countries, shoring up their ports, and installing a naval base in those ports.

"They are getting countries to borrow money from them for upgrades and expansions and thereby China holds the debt from these countries," she said. "Some countries, 80% of their debt is held by the Chinese Communist Party."

Asked what the White House should be doing when it comes to China, Blackburn said: "The Biden administration should be calling them out."

"Joe Biden should pick up the phone, call Xi Jinping and say, 'All this fentanyl that you are helping produce and then using the cartels as your distribution network, if you don't cut that out today, then that trillion dollar trade imbalance, we're going to start whittling away at that. We're going to re-shore. We're going to near shore. We're going to develop the ABCs — anybody but China — and we're going to push back against you.'

"But this administration is weak. It appears, from what we have learned, that they are compromised. There are business dealings that Biden Inc. has carried out with members of the Chinese Communist Party. Our House colleagues are investigating some of those, but if your enemy does not fear you, what are they going to do? They're going to push forward and you've got the axis of evil — Russia, China, Iran, North Korea — they are bolstering one another, and each of them shares the goal of defeating the U.S. as the superpower."