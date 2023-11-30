Sen. Blackburn to Newsmax: Epstein Details Part of Ethics Wish List

Sen. Marsha Blackburn told Newsmax on Thursday that when the Senate Judiciary Committee convenes later in the morning to talk about ethics in the Supreme Court, she'll be ready with a list of subpoenas to back her goal of stopping the court from being weaponized by the left.

That list will include recommendations for subpoenas for the records from the late Jeffrey Epstein's estates and his flight log, the Tennessee Republican told Newsmax's "Wake Up America."

"One of the things that people want to know is how far did Jeffrey Epstein get into developing this human-trafficking, sex-trafficking business that he was running?" Blackburn said. "We know that his island was used for some of these rendezvous. We know that the 'Lolita Express,' as it was dubbed, was his plane that would pick people up and then take them to the island. So what we want to know is who is on those flight logs. Where were they picked up? How long were they at the island?"

The Epstein records, she said, are part of her subpoena wish because "if we're going to begin to issue subpoenas on private citizens, then let's make certain that we get these flight logs from the Epstein estate."

Blackburn said her subpoena wish list will also include a demand for the emails and communications around a book deal for Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor.

"She had a $3 million advance," said Blackburn. "According to news reports, her staff, court staff would sell these books. When she went to speak at different places [they] would require the purchase of a certain number of books, so we need to look at those details. They have not been previously disclosed."

Blackburn said she also wants to subpoena information from the Department of Justice and the Federal Trade Commission concerning the investigation of X owner Elon Musk, as well as information about the political contributions that have been made by special counsel Robert Mueller's staff members.

"We would like to see all of the communication from the White House as they chose to terminate the China initiative, which had been very successful during President [Donald] Trump's term and helped us prosecute Chinese spies that were spying on us citizens on U.S. soil," she added.

Blackburn also Thursday discussed a call from Democrats to attach conditions to aid for Israel, telling Newsmax the assistance should be "unconstitutional."

"Israel is our closest ally in the Middle East," she said. "We have partnered with them when it comes to defense capabilities, like the Iron Dome and David's Sling, and we should make this appropriation to them for it."

Israel is "very specific" about what it needs to eliminate Hamas, Blackburn added.

"We need to give them what they need to carry out that and rid the face of the earth of Hamas," she said. "Hamas has been deemed a terrorist organization by the United States, going back to 1997, so we need to fulfill this obligation to Israel."

Meanwhile, Blackburn commented on the news that only two Americans hostages have been released from Hamas custody so far.

"We are grateful for every hostage that gets released, just as we grieve with families that have lost loved ones in these attacks," she said. "What we need to do is make certain the world sees our support for Israel."

Further, Israel's military and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu don't need the United States "trying to micromanage their war," said Blackburn.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find N ewsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE -- See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com