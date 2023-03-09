Sen. Blackburn to Newsmax: Americans Know Big Tech Censors Conservatives

Americans, including Democrats, are beginning to see how Big Tech is censoring conservatives, which is why it's so important to reform the language in Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act, said Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn.

"This censorship, this push for Big Tech wanting to control what you see, what you hear, and thereby what you say, what you think, how you vote ... this is something that everyday Americans are beginning to say they want their choice and their options," Blackburn said Thursday during an appearance on Newsmax's "John Bachman Now."

"So making certain that people that are using this spectrum: companies that are pushing this message out that we are reining in Big Tech and that we are keeping them from controlling the speech of Americans, that we are keeping them from exercising this censorship. That is why on online privacy, online data security, it is why reforming the language in section 230 is an imperative. And I work on it every single day."

The Supreme Court in late February heard a case that challenges Section 230 of the 1996 Communications Decency Act, which states that "no provider or user of an interactive computer service shall be treated as the publisher or speaker of any information provided by another information content provider."

That legal phrase shields companies that can host trillions of messages from being sued into oblivion by anyone who feels wronged by something someone else has posted — whether their complaint is legitimate or not.

Politicians on both sides of the aisle have argued, for different reasons, that Twitter, Facebook, and other social media platforms have abused that protection and should lose their immunity — or at least have to earn it by satisfying requirements set by the government.

Blackburn, a member of the Consumer Protection, Product Safety, and Data Security Committee, said reining in Big Tech is a priority for her.

"We have held so many hearings focused on what Big Tech is doing to children and their data and how children are being so adversely impacted. I think that's going to be the starting point for us.

"Some of our colleagues who are Democrats are beginning to realize — because they are hearing from their constituents — they're realizing that the way Big Tech tries to control what you hear, what you see, what you say, what you think, and thereby how you vote, that this is big problem."

Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.

