Marsha Blackburn to Newsmax: Vance Proved the Better 'Number Two' in Debate

Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., told Newsmax on Wednesday that Sen. J.D. Vance, R-Ohio, proved himself to be a better "number two" to the president in the vice-presidential debate on Tuesday evening.

In an interview with "Wake Up America," Blackburn said that the debate on Tuesday between Vance and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz could have a significant impact on the 2024 presidential election.

When asked if the vice-presidential debate could "move the needle" in the general election, Blackburn said, "I do believe that it does."

She added, "When people say, who would be the number two? Who was going to be the last person in the room making decisions? What they saw was someone who was very polished and very well versed in these issues in J.D. Vance."

Blackburn went on to hit Walz as "someone who would not give a direct answer on many issues," saying he "had a very difficult time defending his remarks about where he was relative to being in Tiananmen Square in China."

Walz, during the debate, said that he "misspoke" in the past when talking about a trip he said he took to Hong Kong during the Tiananmen Square protests in 1989 despite local media reports from that time, which were found by the Washington Free Beacon, seemingly placing him in Nebraska during that time.

The senator said that Vance "answered the questions" and "was directing those answers."

Blackburn said Vance "showed the American people what good policy can be and what the results of those good policies can be."

