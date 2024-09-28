Sen. Blackburn to Newsmax: Time to Restore Trump's Iran Oil Sanctions

Sen. Marsha Blackburn, while reacting to reports about the airstrikes in Lebanon that Israel says killed Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah and other commanders, called on the White House to further help Israel by returning to the sanctions former President Donald Trump put on Iranian oil sales.

"What we know is that Israel needs the ability to defend themselves," the Tennessee Republican told Newsmax's "America Right Now" Saturday.

"We also know that Iran is the backer of all of these terrorist organizations. They are the largest funder of terrorist activity on the globe. Hamas, Hezbollah, the Houthis, ISIS, Syria, are all being funded by Iran."

And if the Biden administration wanted to do something about it, it would return to Trump's sanctions, because they "worked."

"Iran was broke, thereby the terrorist organizations were broke," Blackburn said.

She also commented on a new report from Immigration and Customs Enforcement indicating that more than 600,000 illegal immigrants who are implicated in criminal activity are listed as being in the United States.

The senator further accused Democrat nominee Kamala Harris of not taking the border situation seriously.

"It would be laughable — if it were not so sad and dangerous — that this vice president who has lied to the American people and for years has looked at the camera and said, 'Our border is secure,' and she knows it's not," said Blackburn.

"And now these reports, 650,000 illegal criminal aliens in this country. Countries have emptied their jails. This administration's had to admit it."

The senator also pointed out that more than 350 "known terrorists" have entered the country during the Biden administration.

"What do they think these people are planning to do?" she said. "There are tens of thousands of Chinese nationals come into the country illegally, and this administration, in order to beef up population numbers in these big blue cities and states that people are fleeing, they have that border wide open."

Harris visited the border in Arizona Friday, and Blackburn said it's "insulting" that she would to there "and blame everybody else but herself" for the ongoing situation.

Meanwhile, Blackburn was with Trump in Warren, Michigan, Friday for a town hall, where they spoke out against the Biden administration's use of regulations and policies that she said "make it difficult to manufacture in the United States."

"The autoworkers have borne the brunt of these bad policies," said Blackburn, adding that Trump "did an amazing job" at the event, as he fielded questions and talked at length about immigration and economic policy, as well as "taxes, inflation, bad environmental policy, and energy policy, all of which affect the auto industry."

"As we said last night, let's make those cars here," she added. "Let's put them on those big rigs, tractor-trailer rigs that are driven by teamsters and get them across the country."

