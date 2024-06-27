Sen. Blackburn to Newsmax: Media Biased in Favor of Biden

Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., accused the media of bias in favor of President Joe Biden ahead of the CNN Presidential Debate.

"I look forward to asking them ... on tonight's debate, all of these reporters that are going to be there: Are you going to report what actually happened in that debate tonight, or have you already written your articles and posted your stories that it was won by Joe Biden?" she said during an appearance on Newsmax's "Carl Higbie FRONTLINE."

"I give [former] President [Donald] Trump so much credit for accepting the terms and coming and then coming to the debate and being prepared for the debate and able to defend his record," she said.

"Donald Trump is going to remind people tonight why life was better under a Trump presidency and remind them that life is very expensive right now," Blackburn said. She highlighted issues such as inflation, border policies, fentanyl drugs, human trafficking, and crime, stating that these are affecting Americans' safety and security.

"We know that President Trump is going to go lay out the reasons he deserves another term," she added.

Voters "know they can depend on Donald Trump to protect our nation's freedom and their individual freedom," she said. "And they know that Joe Biden and his administration have been weaponizing the government against their political opponents."

"Joe Biden is not able to defend his record because it is a record that has caused pain and suffering for the American people," she added.

