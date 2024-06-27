WATCH TV LIVE

Gallup Poll: Trump 'More Presidential' Than Biden

By    |   Thursday, 27 June 2024 04:49 PM EDT

Forty-six percent of registered voters consider Donald Trump to be "more presidential" than Joe Biden, according to a Gallup poll released Thursday.

Just 38% say Biden possesses such personality and leadership qualities, a significant drop from 49% in October 2019.

The survey, conducted June 3-23, also found that about twice as many Republicans (79%) are pleased with Trump being the GOP nominee as Democrats (42%) are with Biden leading their party's ticket.

Overall, though, less than half of Americans view either candidate favorably and say they agree with either Trump or Biden on issues most important to them.

And more Americans (49% to 37%) say they agree with Trump than Biden on important issues.

The poll, released just hours before the first presidential debate Thursday, also noted a dip in Biden's favorability rating, dropping 4 points to 37%, "his lowest since 2007, when he was unknown to many Americans," according to Gallup.

Trump's favorability rating increased by 4 points to 46% since December and is the highest for him since April 2020.

