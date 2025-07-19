ICE Deputy Director Sheahan: Dems Taking Side of 'Worst of the Worst'

Democrats are taking the side of "the worst of the worst" immigrants by fighting back against Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents who are trying to do their jobs, ICE Deputy Director Madison Sheahan told Newsmax Saturday.

"We're seeing this huge increase of violence against ICE officers, Sheahan said on Newsmax's "Saturday Agenda."

"This is consistent across the country. The Democrats are supplying this violent rhetoric to their party in a small minority, who continues to choose to go after ICE officers to put the worst of the worst first over the American people."

But, she added, "These are murderers, these are rapists, these are traffickers, and the Democrats continue to take their side when the men and women of ICE, in law enforcement, are out enforcing immigration laws as written and going after the worst of the worst in this country."

Meanwhile, the rhetoric that is being used is "very dangerous" for ICE agents, their families, and everyone around them, Sheahan said.

"Many protests that have turned violent time and time again, and our officers are faced with that as they go out to pursue the mission that the American people have for them," she said.

Then, there is the issue of community officials who are revealing the names of ICE officers, putting them in further danger, and that will be punishable by law, said Sheahan.

"We'll continue to work with our partners at the Department of Justice and make sure that all of these criminals are brought to justice," she said. "Everyone looking to impede immigration officers, impede law enforcement officers, and then, in fact, cause them harm will be prosecuted with the Department of Justice's help."

However, sanctuary cities continue to put ICE officers in danger because they are forcing local and state law enforcement to limit the ability that they're able to help the agents keep the community safe, said Sheahan.

"The men and women of ICE are going after the worst of the worst, and oftentimes what we see is Democrat leadership wanting these criminals released back out onto the streets," she said. "So we'll always work with sanctuary cities, and we encourage them to work with us and release their criminal aliens into our custody. But that just doesn't happen."

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight’s special series and President Trump’s comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com