Sen. Blackburn to Newsmax: Biden Admin Won't Take Blame for Failed Policies

Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., blamed the Biden administration after the Labor Department had to adjust its job report this week to show that the U.S. economy added 818,000 fewer jobs from April 2023 through March than was originally reported.

"The Biden-Harris administration were not focused on jobs," Blackburn said on Newsmax's "Newsline." "They were not focused on what was happening to these individual workers."

The Labor Department estimated that job growth averaged 174,000 jobs per month in the year that ended in March — a drop of 68,000 a month from the 242,000 that were initially reported.

The revisions released Wednesday were preliminary, with final numbers to be issued in February. The revised hiring estimates are intended to better account for companies that are either being created or going out of business.

The Biden administration is also continuing to ignore the impact inflation is having on working families, Blackburn said.

"The inflation rate is right at 20.2%," Blackburn said. "They keep saying prices are too high, but who are they blaming? Corporations. They are not blaming their out-of-control spending. They're not blaming their fiscal policies. They're not blaming any of this on themselves. They say it is because of corporate greed. We all know that is not right."

Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.

