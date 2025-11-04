WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: marsha blackburn | arctic frost | donald trump | gop | fbi | biden administration | doj

Sen. Blackburn to Newsmax: Arctic Frost Meant to 'Take Our Party Down'

By    |   Tuesday, 04 November 2025 07:28 PM EST

Arctic Frost was an attempt to stop President Donald Trump and "take our party down," Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., told Newsmax on Tuesday.

The Biden administration weaponized intelligence operations using the FBI and other agencies to "keep Donald Trump from becoming president of the United States, to block him from running in the 2024 election," Blackburn told "The Chris Salcedo Show."

New information reveals the number of Republicans and associates caught up in the Democrat spy scandal is into the hundreds, according to Blackburn, "because they were moving to indict Donald Trump and they wanted to go after us."

"They wanted to take him down. They wanted to take our party down," she said.

Blackburn was among the first Republican lawmakers to be revealed as a target of the spy effort, which included monitoring phone contacts.

"Our records were pulled," the senator said.

"If they pulled phone records, they probably pulled bank records."

Blackburn said not every phone company went along with the scheme.

"AT&T did not turn over our records and Verizon did," she said.

"It is imperative that we move forward with Watergate-style hearings and a special select committee to investigate every bit of this and make certain it never happens again."

Blackburn said her constituents are asking what is going to be done.

"When I talk to Tennesseans, they do not want this two tiers of justice to continue," she said.

"They want equal treatment, equal justice.

"And they are furious the more they find out about the weaponization that was carried out by not only [former President Joe] Biden and his DOJ [Department of Justice] and FBI, but back to [former President] Barack Obama and his," Blackburn said.

The senator called for congressional hearings.

"We need to get going on this and we need to find out who the bad actors are," she said.

"They need to be indicted. They need to be pulled into court.

"There needs to be a hearing, and they need to be held to account to the full extent of the law," Blackburn said.

Jim Mishler

Jim Mishler, a seasoned reporter, anchor and news director, has decades of experience covering crime, politics and environmental issues.

