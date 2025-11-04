WATCH TV LIVE

AG Bondi Rails on 'Unprecedented' Arctic Frost Probe

By    |   Tuesday, 04 November 2025 01:31 PM EST

Attorney General Pam Bondi on Tuesday figuratively shouted in disgust at the "unprecedented" Arctic Frost probe of the Biden administration.

The probe covered President Donald Trump and hundreds of Republican legislators and associates.

In a post on X, Bondi said, "During the Arctic Frost Investigation, we found that Special Counsel seized President Trump's government-issued phone."

She said, "This means the Biden Administration turned over President Trump's phone to Special Counsel — an UNPRECEDENTED action."

She added, "In addition, Special Counsel subpoenaed all of President Trump's PERSONAL phone records. We can never again allow this kind of government weaponization in America."

The first disclosure of the government taking Trump's phone came in March from Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, who chairs the Senate Judiciary Committee. Grassley issued a release on the matter.

Grassley wrote on March 14 that the Biden administration FBI, "acquired the government cell phones of President Donald Trump and former Vice President Mike Pence, among other government officials."

He said, "FBI agents used taxpayer dollars to crisscross the country and conduct dozens of interviews in support of the political probe."

Grassley said he was releasing the information to the attorney general, along with current FBI Director Kash Patel so they could begin reviewing the circumstances and take action.

The American people, he wrote, "deserve to know the complete extent of the corruption within the DOJ and FBI that led to the investigation into President Trump."

Grassley said, "We are making this information public for purposes of public accountability and to provide specific examples of past behavior at your institutions that must not be repeated."

Since the initial disclosures of the Arctic Frost operation, additional details have been released that point to widespread surveillance by the Biden administration on Trump, and Republicans in general, now spanning well into hundreds of people and organizations that are known to have been surveilled.

Bondi closed her post saying she has sent new related documents to Department of Justice "partners on Capitol Hill."

She said the FBI under Director Patel has been "working diligently to expose this."

The FBI has begun firing some agents discovered to have been involved in the operation.

Jim Mishler

Jim Mishler, a seasoned reporter, anchor and news director, has decades of experience covering crime, politics and environmental issues.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


