Sen. Mullin Challenges Teamsters Boss to Fight

Sen. Markwayne Mullin, R-Okla., on Tuesday challenged the president of the Teamsters to a fight during a Senate committee hearing, The Hill reported.

International Brotherhood of Teamsters General President Sean O'Brien testified during a hearing by the Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions (or HELP) Committee on Tuesday. During that hearing, Mullin read several social media statements by O'Brien in which he called Mullin a "clown" and a "fraud."

Mullin said during the hearing, while sitting on the hearing room dais with his fellow senators: "Sir, this is a time, this is a place. You want to run your mouth, we can be two consenting adults, we can finish it here."

O'Brien responded, "OK, that's fine. Perfect."

Mullin then said, "You want to do it now? Stand your butt up then," to which O'Brien said, "You stand your butt up."

Mullin then stood, at which time HELP Committee Chairman Sen. Bernie Sander, I-Vt., objected and told Mullin to "sit down" while banging the gavel.

"Hold it. No, no, no, sit down. Sit down! You're a United State senator, sit down," Sanders yelled at Mullin.

"This is a hearing. God knows the American people have enough contempt for Congress," Sanders added, as Mullin and O'Brien continued to argue.

Mullin, a former mixed-martial arts fighter, then attempted to challenge O'Brien to a cage match before Sanders took hold of his microphone.

"Excuse me, hold it. Senator Mullin, I have the mic. If you have questions on any economic issues, [or] anything that was said, go for it. We're not here to talk about physical abuse," Sanders said.