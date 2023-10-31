×
Tags: markwayne mullin | aid | gaza

Sen. Mullin to Newsmax: No American Aid Should Go to Gaza

By    |   Tuesday, 31 October 2023 11:47 AM EDT

The Biden administration's proposed aid package for Israel should not include any money for Gaza, Sen. Markwayne Mullin told Newsmax on Tuesday.

The Oklahoma Republican told Newsmax's "National Report" that the administration's proposed aid package "needs a lot of work. Unfortunately there's money there going to Gaza. Why would we be sending money into Gaza right now? That is kind of a slap in the face to our allies in Israel."

Mullin, who is a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, reiterated that "I won't be supporting anything that is going to be putting money into Gaza in a time of war. We need to be standing with Israel, not supporting our enemies."

The senator went on to explain that the administration "can say that it is going to provide aid to the citizens there."

However, Mullin stressed that "there is no guarantee of that. Hamas runs that country.  They are going to take the aid. They are going to feed their soldiers first. They are going to provide medical aid to their soldiers first."

He added that if Hamas cared about the Palestinian citizens of Gaza, they "would never put their military strongholds, they wouldn't put their stockpiles in hospitals and schools and use the Palestinians for human shields."

Mullin emphasized that what should be happening is that "the Palestinians should be standing up against Hamas. They should be revolting against them at this time."

Brian Freeman | editorial.freeman@newsmax.com

Brian Freeman, a Newsmax writer based in Israel, has more than three decades writing and editing about culture and politics for newspapers, online and television.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Tuesday, 31 October 2023 11:47 AM
