Rep. Mullin to Newsmax: Europe, Not US, Should Lead Charge on Putin

Countries in Europe should be leading the charge against Russian President Vladimir Putin's threats on the use of nuclear weapons, not the United States, Rep. Markwayne Mullin said on Newsmax Saturday.

"This isn't our job to take them head on," the Oklahoma Republican, who is running for the U.S. Senate, said on Newsmax's "Wake Up America."

"Where's Germany on this? Where is Great Britain on this? Where's France on this?"

Mullin also said he has his concerns about the United States taking on the challenge, particularly with President Joe Biden in office, calling that prospect "scary."

The United Nations has said it will send Putin a letter about the threats concerning Ukraine, but Mullin said he has his doubts that will have any impact, as even strict sanctions have not worked against him.

"He's helped drive the price of oil up," said Mullin. "He has deployed more troops, and now he's threatening nuclear arms," said Mullin.

The congressman further pointed out that the value of the Russian ruble has climbed and will continue going up, as Russia is also making money from Ukraine's economy.

"There aren't any goods being shipped out of Ukraine unless they're going through Russian-held territory," said Mullin. "Where do you think those dollars are going? They're not going back to [Ukraine President Volodymyr] Zelenskyy. They're not going back to Kyiv. They're headed straight to Moscow."

Further, the ruble will keep climbing because China and India are buying oil from Russia.

"China now has the largest reserves in the world of crude oil and refined products and India is quickly behind them, because they're buying it from Russia at a discount price," said Mullin.

Biden spoke out against Iran during his this week at the United Nations General Assembly, commenting that "we will not allow Iran to acquire a nuclear weapon."

But Mullin noted that during the original Iran nuclear deal, it was Russia that was set up to oversee Iran's nuclear program.

"We have a little bit of conflict going on with Russia [and they are] threatening nuclear weapons, and yet they're the ones that are supposed to be overseeing Iran to make sure they don't get nuclear weapons," said Mullin. "At the same time, Iran is helping smuggle weapons into Russia through North Korea."

Meanwhile, Biden has "no credibility on the world stage," and his words won't have an impact, said Mullin.

"We have the weakest president that I would say we've had even before," said Mullin. "Even Jimmy Carter was stronger than Biden right now, and so all he's doing is just going through the motions.

"I'm not trying to make fun of the president of the United States. I think that's bad, but I do believe that he's going through the motions and somebody's writing his speeches. There's no passion there."

World leaders, he added, are "trained on body language" and those hearing his speech at the United Nations could look at Biden and tell that there's "not a tough bone in that guy."

