US Amb. to Ukraine: Putin's Mobilization Announcement a 'Sign of Weakness'

Russian President Vladimir Putin's announcement that he is ordering a partial mobilization is a "sign of weakness" and Moscow's "failure" concerning the war in Ukraine, U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink said on Wednesday, Newsweek reported.

Putin told the Russian people in a nationwide address that those in the military reserves will be called up as part of a partial mobilization.

He also appeared to threaten the use of nuclear weapons as he accused the West of "nuclear blackmail" amid recent military setbacks in Ukraine.

He also said Moscow would support referendums due to take place this weekend in the regions of Ukraine which are under Russian control that will ask voters whether they want to join Russia.

Brink wrote on Twitter that "sham referenda and mobilization are signs of weakness, of Russian failure. The United States will never recognize Russia's claim to purportedly annexed Ukrainian territory, and we will continue to stand with Ukraine for as long as it takes."

British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace added that Putin's "breaking of his own promises not to mobilize parts of his population and the illegal annexation of parts of Ukraine are an admission that his invasion is failing and accused the Kremlin of sending "tens of thousands of their own citizens to their deaths, ill-equipped and badly led," Newsweek reported

Wallace insisted that "no amount of threats and propaganda can hide the fact that Ukraine is winning this war, the international community are united and Russia is becoming a global pariah."

Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State in the Foreign Office Gillian Keegan told Sky News that "some of the language [in Putin' address] was quite concerning at the end, and obviously we would urge for calm. It's something that we should take very seriously because, you know, we're not in control."

Keegan added that "I'm not sure he's in control either, really. I mean, this is obviously an escalation and, of course, for the Russian people now, they will be conscripted into this war."