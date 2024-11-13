WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: markwayne mullin | mandate | hegseth | cabinet

Sen. Mullin to Newsmax: Mandate Is to Work With Trump

Wednesday, 13 November 2024 08:03 PM EST

Sen. Markwayne Mullin, R-Okla., told Newsmax on Wednesday that based on the results of last week's election, "there is a mandate to work with President-elect Donald Trump's agenda" from elected officials.

Mullin, who also serves on the Armed Services Committee, appeared in studio and defended Trump's pick for secretary of defense, Pete Hegseth. Mullin noted that the position requires a civilian mindset. "Sometimes the DOD works off a chain of command, and so there's no way a one-star [general] is going to question a four-star, and there's no way a major is going to question a colonel or a sergeant major is going to question anybody that's an officer. So you need a civilian person to be there that knows the DOD, but can also push back and bring a civilian mindset," he said during an appearance on "The Record With Greta Van Susteren."

The senator from Oklahoma was less enthusiastic about Trump's choice of Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., to be attorney general but deferred to Trump on his decision. "Well, there's no question Matt Gaetz and I have our differences. But I also trust President Trump's decision-making. He's proven to put the right people in place. I mean, from the vice president to even what I said with Pete to the other picks he's put in place. And so, I'll trust his opinion."

James Morley III

James Morley III is a writer with more than two decades of experience in entertainment, travel, technology, and science and nature. 

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


markwayne mullin, mandate, hegseth, cabinet
Wednesday, 13 November 2024 08:03 PM
