Sen. Mullin to Newsmax: Biden Running to 'Protect His Family'

By    |   Friday, 09 June 2023 07:44 PM EDT

Sen. Markwayne Mullin, R-Okla., told Newsmax Friday that President Joe Biden may be trying to brush off the House Oversight Committee's allegations that he was involved in a bribery scheme, but the president is likely running for reelection to "protect his family."

Biden tried to make light of the bribery allegations during a Thursday joint press conference with U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

"Where's the money? I'm joking," Biden said when the New York Post asked for his response to Republicans' allegations. "It's a bunch of malarkey."

During an appearance on Newsmax's "The Chris Salcedo Show," Mullin said, "It's absolutely not a joke, and it shouldn't be a joke to the American people.

"But what he knows is that he's running behind a very politically sided DOJ [Department of Justice] that oversees the FBI," he said. "Now, keep in mind, a lot of people think the FBI stands alone. They do not. They are part of [Attorney General Merrick] Garland's, I would say, almost political witch hunt underneath the DOJ that's constantly going after [former President Donald] Trump. They also have [FBI] Director [Christopher] Wray that is refusing to investigate Hunter Biden and the family ties there to possible corruption.

"This story has been out for a long time," he continued. "When we found out that political pressure was put on news outlets not to air the story of the laptop to begin with, that throws up red flags everywhere. So when you have President Biden say it's 'malarkey,' he's trying to brush it off. But I truly believe this with everything in my heart: I believe he is running for reelection just so he can protect his family. There isn't a Democrat around that wanted him to run. But he understands that if he's not in office, the whole lid could possibly be blown off this because he has no cover in the DOJ or the FBI anymore."

While serving as vice president, Joe Biden allegedly was paid $5 million by an executive of Ukrainian natural gas company Burisma Holdings as part of a bribery scheme, according to an FBI document that is central to the House Oversight Committee's investigation of the incident.

Biden's son Hunter Biden was a member of the Burisma board at the time.

