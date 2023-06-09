Rep. Biggs to Newsmax: FBI Doc Sums Up Biden's 'Corrupt Practices'

Rep. Andy Biggs, member of the House Judiciary and Oversight and Accountability committees, told Newsmax on Friday that the FBI's document, which alleges then-Vice President Joe Biden and his son, Hunter, were part of a multimillion-dollar criminal bribery scheme with a foreign entity, sums up "what we would call corrupt practices, bribery, and [the] selling of America."

During his appearance on "American Agenda," the Arizona GOP congressman explained that the FBI document described "four different meetings between individuals," including one who "has firsthand knowledge and is engaged in bribing and corrupt activities with Hunter Biden and Joe Biden."

The document, according to Biggs, suggested that the individual "felt coerced, that he provided $5 million to Hunter, $5 million to Joe. It indicates very clearly that the quid pro quo is that Joe would take care of [the individual's] problems, particularly with the investigation by Ukraine general prosecutor [Viktor] Shokin in Burisma [Holdings]."

Biggs added that the FBI document also detailed "that the reason that [Burisma] kept Hunter Biden on the board of directors was in order to keep access to Joe Biden.

"And then, finally showing the culpable mental state of both the speaker as well as the Biden family, the fellow ... or the individual, I don't know if it's a fellow or lady … indicates pretty clearly that they purposely used multiple LLCs [Limited Liability Companies], multiple bank accounts, to transfer funds so that it would take literally years for investigators to link the speaker with Joe Biden."

Asked what was next following the disclosure of the FBI's document, the congressman said, "We're supposed to get some additional documents. We'll continue our investigation into the bank transactions and the suspicious activity reports, because they all kind of buttress one another.

"And at some point, you know, there's nobody in our group as far as I know that trusts [U.S. Attorney General] Merrick Garland to take a legitimate criminal referral.

"If we get that last little piece, that thread, I would suggest that that this president could be impeached over activities that he engaged in as vice president," he said. The congressman also urged people not to forget "the very famous video, where Biden admits that he withheld, without authority, a billion dollars of foreign aid to Ukraine, provided that they fire Attorney General Shokin."

Earlier Friday, Biggs wrote on Twitter that the committee revealing the alleged criminal bribery scheme came on the same day the Biden administration "is weaponizing our federal police apparatus to target their top political opponent." He was alluding to former President Donald Trump being indicted on seven counts Thursday over his handling of classified documents and bringing them to his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida.

"This is exactly what an authoritarian regime looks like," he wrote.

Biggs followed up his statements on "American Agenda," saying that Trump's indictment coming on the same day the findings of the FBI document were unveiled was no coincidence.

"I don't believe in coincidences," he said. "I think this is real-timed wise, and I think next week we're supposed to get some more documents. And I've already seen that that some other jurisdictions are going to try to announce ... an indictment against President Trump then as well."

"This is classic leftist politics," Biggs added, "to try to distract from the failures of their own people and their own misconduct."

