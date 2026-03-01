Sen. Mullin to Newsmax: Iran Strikes Protect US Interests

Sen. Markwayne Mullin on Sunday defended President Donald Trump's military action against Iran, telling Newsmax that the operation was aimed at protecting U.S. interests and deterring future threats, not launching a broader war or pursuing regime change.

"This isn't a war," the Oklahoma Republican told Newsmax's Carl Higbie during special coverage of this weekend's action. "This is about keeping America's interests safe, home and abroad."

Mullin said Iran's leadership has targeted the U.S. for decades and that previous administrations failed to respond forcefully.

"The ayatollah has been attacking us for 47 years," Mullin said. "And every president in the past has simply turned a blind eye."

He criticized Democrats who have called the strikes illegal. He countered that the president acted within his constitutional authority.

"By law, he's required to inform Congress within 48 hours. He's done that," Mullin said. "If he commits troops, he's supposed to ask Congress for war within 60 to 90 days. We're not even close to that window. In Article II, he has broad powers as commander in chief to make sure that America's interest is protected. And this is America's interest."

Mullin rejected comparisons to the Iraq War and said the operation was not about toppling Iran's government.

"This is about regime change, which is what Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama were about, which caused complete destabilization throughout the Middle East," Mullin said.

"We could have done that in the 12 Day War. During the 12 Day War, the president was very clear, 'Hey, Ayatollah. Hey, leaders, we know where you're at, but we want diplomacy to work,'" he added.

Trump sought a diplomatic solution, Mullin said, "all the way up until the last hour" to avoid creating a power vacuum that could allow terrorist groups such as ISIS to reemerge.

"The truth is, though, the ayatollah was never going to give up on his dream to be a nuclear power," Mullin said. "He said that very clearly when he went into power ... that he wanted to become a nuclear power. He never gave up on it."

Mullin said Iran continued developing weapons capable of striking U.S. assets, allies in Europe and potentially America itself.

"If that takes place, it's not a matter of if, it's a matter of when they would try to drop a nuclear weapon or a bomb inside the United States," he said. "After 9/11, we said never again. And what that meant was we'll never be caught flat-footed again."

He said Trump "went proactive," adding, "He gave them a chance to change. And they didn't. And so he cut the snake's head off, which is exactly what had to take place."

Mullin also dismissed criticism from New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani, who called the strikes an "illegal war of aggression."

"He has no reason to be speaking to the American people because he doesn't represent the American people," Mullin said.

"He is irrelevant in this matter," he added. "The fact is that President Trump is leading the United States, and he is leading by being in the front and leading by peace through strength in the world. Leaders appreciate it."

