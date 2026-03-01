WATCH TV LIVE

Trump: US Sinks 9 Iranian Naval Ships

By    |   Sunday, 01 March 2026 01:30 PM EST

President Donald Trump on Sunday said U.S. forces battered the Iranian navy during the weekend strikes.

Trump wrote on Truth Social, "I have just been informed that we have destroyed and sunk 9 Iranian Naval Ships, some of them relatively large and important. We are going after the rest — They will soon be floating at the bottom of the sea, also! In a different attack, we largely destroyed their Naval Headquarters. Other than that, their Navy is doing very well! PRESIDENT DONALD J. TRUMP."

U.S. Central Command said Sunday that U.S. forces sank an Iranian Jamaran-class corvette warship at a Chah Bahar pier in the Gulf of Oman, describing the action as part of the attacks on Iran.

Reuters contributed to this report. 

Jim Thomas

Jim Thomas is a writer based in Indiana. He holds a bachelor's degree in Political Science, a law degree from U.I.C. Law School, and has practiced law for more than 20 years.

© 2026 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


