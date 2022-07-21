Gov. Noem to Newsmax: Biden Missing the Point on Climate Agenda

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem says President Joe Biden is missing the point on his climate change agenda and "certainly isn't putting America first."

"These policies will cripple us, and it will hinder our economy while it ignores the big problem that China is to the CO2 situation in the world," Noem, a Republican, said Thursday during an appearance on Newsmax's "The Chris Salcedo Show."

"Our state is very proud to be one of the top five environmentally friendly states in the country, but we do that by being an all of the above American energy supply supporter. We use it all. We're heavily reliant on hydropower but also coal and oil and gas to get us to thrive and to lead the country with the strong economy that we have, and that really is what this America policy needs to be," she added.

"Biden's missing it in his proposal by what he's supporting here; [it] will not solve the problem, and it certainly won't the help the families in this country."

Biden on Wednesday announced modest new steps to combat climate change and promised more robust action to come, saying, "This is an emergency, and I will look at it that way."

The president stopped short, though, of declaring a formal climate emergency, which Democrats and environmental groups have been seeking after an influential Democratic senator quashed hopes for sweeping legislation to address global warming. Biden hinted such a step could be coming.

"Let me be clear: Climate change is an emergency," Biden said. He pledged to use his power as president "to turn these words into formal, official government actions through the appropriate proclamations, executive orders, and regulatory power that a president possesses."

Executive actions announced Wednesday will bolster the domestic offshore wind industry in the Gulf of Mexico and Southeast, as well as spend $2.3 billion to help communities cope with soaring temperatures through programs administered by the Federal Emergency Management Agency, Department of Health and Human Services, and other agencies.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.

